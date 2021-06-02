ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.61

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.61 and last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 2373 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.1479 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.