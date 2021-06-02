Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Short Interest Update

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the April 29th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Proofpoint stock opened at $172.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of -73.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Proofpoint has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $174.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.03.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. Proofpoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Proofpoint will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFPT shares. Summit Insights raised Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. William Blair downgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.27.

In other news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $286,242.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,484.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $644,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,025,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117 over the last three months. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFPT. CWM LLC boosted its position in Proofpoint by 2,075.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 3,535.7% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Proofpoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 401.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

