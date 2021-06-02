Private Management Group Inc. Sells 127,057 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Private Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 127,057 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours accounts for 1.4% of Private Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $31,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 8.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 12.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,940,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,007,000 after buying an additional 209,346 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 26.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 27.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DD shares. DZ Bank upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

DD traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.69. 2,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,687,157. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.44. The stock has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.21. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

