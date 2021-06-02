Private Management Group Inc. Increases Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 999,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,864 shares during the quarter. The Kroger makes up 1.6% of Private Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.13% of The Kroger worth $35,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,748. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $222,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,241 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.06. 46,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,220,461. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.02. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America cut The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

