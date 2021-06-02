Private Management Group Inc. Decreases Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Private Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 911,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,737 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned 2.74% of The Andersons worth $24,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANDE. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 164.4% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 541,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,830,000 after buying an additional 336,774 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Andersons in the fourth quarter worth approximately $479,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Andersons by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Andersons by 5,897.7% during the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 20,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Andersons stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.69. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $32.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.13.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. The Andersons had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 0.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

ANDE has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Andersons in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

