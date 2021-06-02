Private Management Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 958,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. CNA Financial makes up approximately 2.0% of Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $42,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 1,747.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $456,276.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,393.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas Worman sold 9,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $423,895.82. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CNA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE CNA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.95. 126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,977. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. CNA Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $28.37 and a 1 year high of $49.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.72.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 9.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.30%.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

