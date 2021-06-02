Private Management Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 72.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,932,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811,163 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $22,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 183,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at $389,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 16.5% in the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

In related news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $1,427,677.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $231,109.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,252. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TEVA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.43. 14,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,114,027. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TEVA. TheStreet raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.