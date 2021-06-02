Private Management Group Inc. Acquires 320 Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $13,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Seaboard by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,235,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Seaboard by 416.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Seaboard by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the 1st quarter worth $4,981,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the 1st quarter worth $1,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SEB traded up $61.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,726.82. The company had a trading volume of 556 shares, compared to its average volume of 950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.36. Seaboard Co. has a 12-month low of $2,624.50 and a 12-month high of $3,945.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,265.69.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $154.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.45%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

