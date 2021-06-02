Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 278,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,526 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $42,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $175.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.91 and a 1 year high of $179.12. The firm has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.14.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALXN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.32.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.