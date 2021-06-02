Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $43.14 Million Stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 3,702.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 418,426 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.19% of Ambarella worth $43,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Ambarella by 433.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 964,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,563,000 after purchasing an additional 783,874 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ambarella by 12.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,182,000 after purchasing an additional 356,345 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,222,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Ambarella by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 341,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,339,000 after purchasing an additional 253,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ambarella by 167.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,855,000 after purchasing an additional 155,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $101.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.92. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $137.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -58.80 and a beta of 1.38.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 3,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $369,712.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 41,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $4,685,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,461 shares of company stock worth $9,124,710 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.62.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.