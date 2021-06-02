Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $40.51 Million Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 853,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $40,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POR. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at $1,094,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $24,490,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,897,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,712,000 after purchasing an additional 74,204 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 670,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $8,779,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

In other news, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $1,221,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,484.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $74,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,873 shares in the company, valued at $490,589.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $1,498,523 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on POR. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays cut Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $47.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.34. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $51.60.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 59.27%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.