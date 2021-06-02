Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $39.09 Million Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 331,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,485 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $39,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $980,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $5,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $114.32 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $125.86. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.50.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

In other news, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $609,163.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,249.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $1,487,418.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,747,151.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,157 shares of company stock valued at $12,370,039. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

