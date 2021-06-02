Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,343,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,073 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $37,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,500,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,706,000 after buying an additional 472,134 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,647,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,958,000 after buying an additional 36,605 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 273.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,734,000 after buying an additional 1,688,904 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,167,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,484,000 after buying an additional 948,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,196,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $32.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,288,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.56. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,959.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $346,968.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

