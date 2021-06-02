Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 135,044 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 63.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,044 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.51% of Oshkosh worth $41,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,387,000 after purchasing an additional 236,925 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at $54,680,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 74.3% in the first quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 72,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 89,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 5.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

OSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.07.

NYSE:OSK opened at $132.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.57. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $498,211.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,796 shares in the company, valued at $746,930.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $2,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,080,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,757 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,046 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.