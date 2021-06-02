Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-$510 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $506.46 million.

Shares of PRMW stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.26. 1,345,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 1.32. Primo Water has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.74.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.91%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRMW. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 133,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $2,259,698.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,485,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,220,020.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 61,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $1,081,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,568,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,591,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,365,450 shares of company stock valued at $23,578,550 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.