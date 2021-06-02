PRIA (PRIA) Price Reaches $7.59 on Top Exchanges

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 2nd. PRIA has a market capitalization of $526,572.86 and $3,701.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PRIA has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PRIA coin can now be purchased for $7.59 or 0.00019975 BTC on exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00082645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00021416 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.24 or 0.01034611 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,675.39 or 0.09669856 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00052717 BTC.

PRIA (CRYPTO:PRIA) is a coin. The official website for PRIA is pria.eth.link . PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

