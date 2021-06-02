Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.85

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$38.85 and last traded at C$38.81, with a volume of 6333 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$38.30.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PD. National Bank Financial upgraded Precision Drilling to an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Precision Drilling to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$32.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$528.30 million and a P/E ratio of -3.58.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

