Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $178 million-$178 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $174.36 million.
NASDAQ PRCH traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.55. Porch Group has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $24.41. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.17.
Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Porch Group will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $3,131,446.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,175.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $1,418,408.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Porch Group
Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.
