pNetwork (PNT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10.50 Million

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 2nd. During the last seven days, pNetwork has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One pNetwork coin can now be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00003002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. pNetwork has a total market cap of $35.57 million and $10.50 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00081809 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00020844 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $381.11 or 0.01025792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,560.01 or 0.09582144 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00051626 BTC.

pNetwork Profile

pNetwork (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. It launched on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 77,055,918 coins and its circulating supply is 31,886,724 coins. The official website for pNetwork is p.network . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

