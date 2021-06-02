Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Planet 13 from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

PLNHF opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.54. Planet 13 has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $8.67.

Planet 13 Holdings Inc, a cannabis company, cultivates, produces, distributes, and markets cannabis and cannabis-infused and related products for medical and retail cannabis markets in Nevada, the United States. It also operates dispensaries that provide cannabis, cannabis extracts, and infused products.

