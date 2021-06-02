Pitcairn Co. Sells 94 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,556,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,261,099,000 after purchasing an additional 208,020 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,130,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,525,000 after acquiring an additional 97,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,115,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,372,618,000 after purchasing an additional 218,524 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,877,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,015,000 after purchasing an additional 130,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,195,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,676,000 after buying an additional 52,629 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,734 shares of company stock valued at $15,758,862 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $258.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The company has a market cap of $117.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.22. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.28.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 58.77%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.83.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

