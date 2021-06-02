Pitcairn Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Pitcairn Co. cut its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BWA opened at $52.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.57. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.87 and a 1 year high of $54.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Joseph F. Fadool sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $928,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 122,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,301,254.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43. Insiders sold a total of 109,835 shares of company stock worth $5,687,824 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

