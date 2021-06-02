Pitcairn Co. Reduces Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,489 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LHC Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in LHC Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LHC Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 456 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other LHC Group news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.11.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $196.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.01. LHC Group, Inc. has a one year low of $149.43 and a one year high of $236.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.92 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

