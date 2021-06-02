Pitcairn Co. Raises Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock opened at $394.22 on Wednesday. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $406.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $378.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen upped their price target on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stephens raised their price objective on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.50.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,628 shares of company stock valued at $40,844,221. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

