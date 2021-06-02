Pitcairn Co. Increases Holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMG. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 23,908.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMG opened at $35.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.40. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.70.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Warner Music Group had a negative return on equity of 1,870.00% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.85%.

WMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warner Music Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.41.

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $16,108,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

