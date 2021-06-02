Pitcairn Co. Has $1.12 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 73.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,033 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,543 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 357,626 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,730,000 after purchasing an additional 265,326 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total transaction of $248,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,293.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $167.00 price target (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $161.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.65, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

