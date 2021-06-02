Pitcairn Co. Has $1.08 Million Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,771 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in SAP by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in SAP by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of SAP by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SAP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.33.

NYSE:SAP opened at $140.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $172.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.07. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $169.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. SAP had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $2.189 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.77%.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

