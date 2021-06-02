Pitcairn Co. Boosts Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 738,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,005,000 after purchasing an additional 60,542 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the first quarter worth about $1,219,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 714.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,387,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,638,000 after buying an additional 2,094,540 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,242,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 66,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $38.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.47, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $38.94.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. Analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

