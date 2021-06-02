PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:RCS)

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.
NYSE:RCS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.84. 98,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,204. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $7.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund
