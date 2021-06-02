Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Shares Purchased by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 13.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $107,788.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 48,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $2,964,674.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,896,563. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

PHR has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Phreesia from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phreesia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $49.93 on Wednesday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $81.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.43 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $41.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.54 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

