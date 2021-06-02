Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Shares Down 6.3% After Insider Selling

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $33.66 and last traded at $33.66. Approximately 1,949 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 101,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.91.

Specifically, Director David A. Socks sold 55,000 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $2,616,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $35,415.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,041,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,496,320.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,742 shares of company stock valued at $10,120,714 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PHAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Phathom Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.93.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.57). On average, equities analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $727,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,273,000 after purchasing an additional 73,968 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

