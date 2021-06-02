Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Major Shareholder Sells $509,520,000.00 in Stock

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 22,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $509,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 99.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth about $78,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WOOF shares. Guggenheim began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

