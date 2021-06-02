Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Major Shareholder Sells $509,520,000.00 in Stock

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 22,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $509,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of WOOF stock opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 99.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89.
Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on WOOF shares. Guggenheim began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.
About Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.