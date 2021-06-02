Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) by 20.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,696 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Perspecta during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Perspecta by 883.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Perspecta during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perspecta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perspecta during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRSP opened at $29.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.46. Perspecta Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.36 and a 12-month high of $29.62.

PRSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.12.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

