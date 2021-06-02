Pershing Square (LON:PSH) Trading Down 0.2%

Pershing Square Holdings (LON:PSH)’s share price was down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,630 ($34.36) and last traded at GBX 2,630 ($34.36). Approximately 157,177 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 151,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,635 ($34.43).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.