Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 3,393.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.76.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

PRGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Perrigo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 2,500 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $103,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

