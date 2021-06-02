Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Short Interest Update

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 178,100 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the April 29th total of 131,200 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

PWOD opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $181.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.31.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%.

In other Penns Woods Bancorp news, President Brian L. Knepp purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.54 per share, for a total transaction of $25,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,312.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,930 shares of company stock worth $92,014. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 67.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 28.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 322.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.57% of the company’s stock.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

