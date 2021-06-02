Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Set at C$42.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) has been given a C$42.00 price objective by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.26.

TSE:PPL traded up C$0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$38.39. 2,352,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,534,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$26.77 and a 1-year high of C$39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$37.59.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.4715494 EPS for the current year.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

