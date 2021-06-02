Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Lowered to C$36.00 at CIBC

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price dropped by CIBC to C$36.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.15% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.05.

Shares of PPL stock traded up C$0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$38.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,852,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,871. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.45. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$26.77 and a 12 month high of C$39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.4515379 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

