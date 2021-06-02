Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,569,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734,725 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,300,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,419,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996,107 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $465,206,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $313,327,000. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $261,586,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2,814.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,310,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,295 shares during the period. 68.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTON traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.73. 94,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,350,873. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.10. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.58.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 21,512 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $2,367,825.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,780.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $3,376,443.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 32,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,876,957.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and sold 725,013 shares worth $78,332,328. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

