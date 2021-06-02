PEAKDEFI Hits One Day Volume of $535,767.00 (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. PEAKDEFI has a market cap of $73.62 million and approximately $535,767.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000988 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00082498 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004810 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00021347 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.90 or 0.01034755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,643.58 or 0.09595740 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00052710 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Coin Profile

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 662,949,491 coins and its circulating supply is 196,227,363 coins. The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

