PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Short Interest Up 30.5% in May

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 210,800 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the April 29th total of 161,500 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in PDL Community Bancorp by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in PDL Community Bancorp by 83.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PDL Community Bancorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in PDL Community Bancorp by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PDL Community Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PDL Community Bancorp alerts:

PDLB traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.78. 45,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,268. PDL Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $14.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $238.78 million, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17.

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. PDL Community Bancorp had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $16.79 million during the quarter.

About PDL Community Bancorp

PDL Community Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company provides deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for PDL Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDL Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.