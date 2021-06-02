PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PDFS. Craig Hallum raised PDF Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. CJS Securities downgraded PDF Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDF Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

PDFS opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.94. The firm has a market cap of $640.74 million, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.50. PDF Solutions has a 12 month low of $15.97 and a 12 month high of $26.42.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The business had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. Research analysts predict that PDF Solutions will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $1,606,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement equipment, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.