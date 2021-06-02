PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 250,300 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the April 29th total of 183,300 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

In other news, Director Sang Young Lee bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,830.00. Corporate insiders own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in PCB Bancorp by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in PCB Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in PCB Bancorp by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 189,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. 36.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCB Bancorp stock opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. PCB Bancorp has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $16.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.45.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 million. Equities analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

PCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.