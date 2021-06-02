Patientory Price Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Patientory coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Patientory has a market cap of $1.43 million and $18,570.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Patientory has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00083976 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00021614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $372.35 or 0.01019926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,582.90 or 0.09814258 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00092065 BTC.

Patientory Coin Profile

Patientory (PTOY) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Patientory’s official website is patientory.com . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Buying and Selling Patientory

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

