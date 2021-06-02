Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.32.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PASG shares. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Passage Bio from $35.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

NASDAQ PASG traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $12.71. 12,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,064. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.42. The company has a market cap of $686.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.42. Passage Bio has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $38.23.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts predict that Passage Bio will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gary Romano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $211,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Steven Morris acquired 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $30,003.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 46,738 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 24,876 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Passage Bio by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 17,542 shares during the period. 83.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.