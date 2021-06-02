Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 447 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 61.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Splunk were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its position in shares of Splunk by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 10,317 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Splunk by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,333. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,241,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,934,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $120.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.53. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.28 and a 1-year high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 42.90% and a negative net margin of 40.73%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

SPLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Splunk from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.61.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

