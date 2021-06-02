Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 65.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in 2U were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in 2U by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,934 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in 2U by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in 2U by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in 2U by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in 2U during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $642,000.

TWOU stock opened at $36.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.21. 2U, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.45 and a 12 month high of $59.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. 2U had a negative net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. 2U’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. 2U currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.10.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

