Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $2.97 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.9% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14.5% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $3,575,000. Bank of The West boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 15,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.4% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 42,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $165.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

