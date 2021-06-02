Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Cuts Stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in BankUnited by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 693,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,469,000 after acquiring an additional 19,383 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BankUnited by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 810,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,613,000 after acquiring an additional 21,406 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BankUnited by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 71,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 44,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BankUnited by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,671,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,877,000 after acquiring an additional 47,896 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in BankUnited by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 27,952 shares during the period. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BankUnited alerts:

In other BankUnited news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $105,869.00. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $76,176.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,499.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,166 shares of company stock valued at $624,502. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited stock opened at $48.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.44. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $226.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.66%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.