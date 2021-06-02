Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Cuts Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Bank of The West raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 361.5% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 14,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DG opened at $201.42 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The firm has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.42.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.